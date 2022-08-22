Slipknot Premiere New Music Video For “Yen”
Grammy Award-winning Iowan metal band Slipknot premiere a new music video for their latest advance track “Yen“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan once again helmed the video produtction. The track is taken from the group’s forthcoming studio full-length “The End, So Far“, due out September 30th, 2022 through Roadrunner Records.
Catch Slipknot live on the below booked shows:
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:
09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival (no Ice Nine Kills)
09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
Slipknot:
12/11 Santiago, CHL – Knotfest Chile
12/15 Rio de Janeiro, BRA – Jeunesse Arena
12/18 Sao Paulo, BRA – Knotfest Brasil
03/19 Jakarta, IND – Hammersonic Festival
04/01-02 Chiba-City, JAP – Knotfest Japan
