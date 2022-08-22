Slipknot Premiere New Music Video For “Yen”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Grammy Award-winning Iowan metal band Slipknot premiere a new music video for their latest advance track “Yen“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan once again helmed the video produtction. The track is taken from the group’s forthcoming studio full-length “The End, So Far“, due out September 30th, 2022 through Roadrunner Records.

“Yen” on Spotify:



Catch Slipknot live on the below booked shows:

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:

09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival (no Ice Nine Kills)

09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Slipknot:

12/11 Santiago, CHL – Knotfest Chile

12/15 Rio de Janeiro, BRA – Jeunesse Arena

12/18 Sao Paulo, BRA – Knotfest Brasil

03/19 Jakarta, IND – Hammersonic Festival

04/01-02 Chiba-City, JAP – Knotfest Japan