Glassing Premiere New Song "Sulk" From Upcoming New EP "Dire And Sulk"
Blackened sludge outfit Glassing return with a new advance track "Sulk" taken from their upcoming two-song EP "Dire And Sulk", due out August 26th on ''/CS/Digital via Brutal Panda Records (digital) / Medication Time (physical).
You can catch Glassing live on the road with Pelican, Chat Pile, Meth, and Dreamwell on the below booked dates:
8/26 Albuquerque, NM @ Fly Honey Warehouse
8/27 Slc, UT @ Crucial Fest
8/28 Denver, CO @ Hq
8/29 Kansas City, MO @ Farewell
8/30 Evansville, IN @ Lamasco
8/31 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
9/1 Atlanta, GA @ 529
9/2 Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana
9/3 Long Island, NY @ Massapequa Vfw
9/4 Providence, RI @ Duks
9/5 Brooklyn, NY @ St/ Vitus
9/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Collision
9/7 Cleveland, OH @ No Class
9/9 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
9/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Post/ Fest
9/11 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Aracde
9/12 Chicago, IL @ The Beat Kitchen
9/13 Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
9/14 Memphis, TN @ Growlers
9/15 Okc, OK @ The Sanctuary
9/16 Denton, TX @ Andy's
9/17 Austin, TX @ Valhalla
