Glassing Premiere New Song "Sulk" From Upcoming New EP "Dire And Sulk"

Blackened sludge outfit Glassing return with a new advance track "Sulk" taken from their upcoming two-song EP "Dire And Sulk", due out August 26th on ''/CS/Digital via Brutal Panda Records (digital) / Medication Time (physical).

You can catch Glassing live on the road with Pelican, Chat Pile, Meth, and Dreamwell on the below booked dates:

8/26 Albuquerque, NM @ Fly Honey Warehouse

8/27 Slc, UT @ Crucial Fest

8/28 Denver, CO @ Hq

8/29 Kansas City, MO @ Farewell

8/30 Evansville, IN @ Lamasco

8/31 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

9/1 Atlanta, GA @ 529

9/2 Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana

9/3 Long Island, NY @ Massapequa Vfw

9/4 Providence, RI @ Duks

9/5 Brooklyn, NY @ St/ Vitus

9/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Collision

9/7 Cleveland, OH @ No Class

9/9 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

9/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Post/ Fest

9/11 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Aracde

9/12 Chicago, IL @ The Beat Kitchen

9/13 Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

9/14 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

9/15 Okc, OK @ The Sanctuary

9/16 Denton, TX @ Andy's

9/17 Austin, TX @ Valhalla