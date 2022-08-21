Muramasa Premiere New Song "Cranium Split In Two" From Upcoming New EP "Fatality"
Oklahoma/Kansas-based slamming brutal death metal/deathgrind outfit Muramasa premiere a new song titled “Cranium Split In Two”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Fatality", which will be out in stores September 1st, 2022 via Brutal Mind.
Check out now "Cranium Split In Two" streaming via YouTube for you below.
