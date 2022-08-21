The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Music Video "Absolution" From Upcoming New Album "Carnivorous Diadem"

Fairfax, Virginia-based deathcore outfit The Archaic Epidemic premiere a new single and music video named “Absolution”, taken from their upcoming new album "Carnivorous Diadem", which will be out in stores November 4, 2022.

Check out now "Absolution" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.