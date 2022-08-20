"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video "Sacandaga " From Upcoming New Album "Blackbraid I"

posted Aug 20, 2022 at 3:49 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Hailing from the Adirondack Mountains, Native American black metal unit Blackbraid premiere a new song entitled “Sacandaga ”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blackbraid I", which will be out in stores on August 26th, 2022.

Check out now "Sacandaga " streaming via YouTube for you below.

1 Comment on "Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Anonymous Reader
1. someguywithmetalonhisbrain writes:

yeah! f*** me! this slays!

# Aug 20, 2022 @ 1:32 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

