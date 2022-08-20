Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video "Sacandaga " From Upcoming New Album "Blackbraid I"
Hailing from the Adirondack Mountains, Native American black metal unit Blackbraid premiere a new song entitled “Sacandaga ”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blackbraid I", which will be out in stores on August 26th, 2022.
Check out now "Sacandaga " streaming via YouTube for you below.
yeah! f*** me! this slays!