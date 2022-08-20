"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Languish Premiere New Song "Comply Or Die" From Upcoming New Album "Feeding The Flames Of Annihilation"

Languish premiere their new advance track "Comply Or Die", taken from their new record "Feeding The Flames Of Annihilation" due out on October 7th, 2022.


Comments frontman Sean Mears:

"The police have terrorized the American people with little to no consequence. This song is a reflection of our frustration and anger towards the officers and institution that has waged war against its people for far too long."

