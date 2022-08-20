Languish Premiere New Song "Comply Or Die" From Upcoming New Album "Feeding The Flames Of Annihilation"
Languish premiere their new advance track "Comply Or Die", taken from their new record "Feeding The Flames Of Annihilation" due out on October 7th, 2022.
Comments frontman Sean Mears:
"The police have terrorized the American people with little to no consequence. This song is a reflection of our frustration and anger towards the officers and institution that has waged war against its people for far too long."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Noctem New Single & Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Languish Premiere New Song 'Comply Or Die'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.