Noctem New Single & Official Music Video “Credo Certe Ne Cras”

Blackened death metal outfit Noctem premiere a new music video for the title track to their forthcoming studio full-length “Credo Certe Ne Cras“. MNRK Heavy have an October 28th release date scheduled for that album.

Tell the band:

“We’re excited to finally bring this latest offering from our upcoming new album to our faithful devilish horde! This title track combines various elements of ‘Credo Certe Ne Cras‘, all within the confines of one song. Play it loud!”