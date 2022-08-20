Noctem New Single & Official Music Video “Credo Certe Ne Cras”
Blackened death metal outfit Noctem premiere a new music video for the title track to their forthcoming studio full-length “Credo Certe Ne Cras“. MNRK Heavy have an October 28th release date scheduled for that album.
Tell the band:
“We’re excited to finally bring this latest offering from our upcoming new album to our faithful devilish horde! This title track combines various elements of ‘Credo Certe Ne Cras‘, all within the confines of one song. Play it loud!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venom Inc. Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Languish Premiere New Song "Comply Or Die"
0 Comments on "Noctem New Single & Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.