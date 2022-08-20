"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Noctem New Single & Official Music Video “Credo Certe Ne Cras”

posted Aug 20, 2022 at 3:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Blackened death metal outfit Noctem premiere a new music video for the title track to their forthcoming studio full-length “Credo Certe Ne Cras“. MNRK Heavy have an October 28th release date scheduled for that album.

Tell the band:

“We’re excited to finally bring this latest offering from our upcoming new album to our faithful devilish horde! This title track combines various elements of ‘Credo Certe Ne Cras‘, all within the confines of one song. Play it loud!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Noctem New Single & Official Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 