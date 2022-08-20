Venom Inc. Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Come To Me”
Venom Inc. premiere a third advance track off their upcoming outing, “There’s Only Black“. The single “Come To Me” is the latest to arrive and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Nuclear Blast release “There’s Only Black” on September 23rd, 2022.
This fall Venom Inc. will be out on the road again on the below tour with Eyehategod, Ringworm and Cult Of Lilith:
10/27 New York, NY – Gramercy
10/28 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
10/29 Cleveland, OH – Odeon
10/30 Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch
11/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
11/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge
11/03 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs
11/04 Harrison, OH – Blue Note
11/05 Atlanta, GA – Mass Destruction Festival 3
11/06 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
11/07 Memphis, TN – Growlers
11/09 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
11/10 Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse
11/11 Reading, PA – Reverb
11/12 Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club
11/13 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
