Venom Inc. Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Come To Me”

Venom Inc. premiere a third advance track off their upcoming outing, “There’s Only Black“. The single “Come To Me” is the latest to arrive and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Nuclear Blast release “There’s Only Black” on September 23rd, 2022.





This fall Venom Inc. will be out on the road again on the below tour with Eyehategod, Ringworm and Cult Of Lilith:

10/27 New York, NY – Gramercy

10/28 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

10/29 Cleveland, OH – Odeon

10/30 Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch

11/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

11/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/03 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

11/04 Harrison, OH – Blue Note

11/05 Atlanta, GA – Mass Destruction Festival 3

11/06 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

11/07 Memphis, TN – Growlers

11/09 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

11/10 Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse

11/11 Reading, PA – Reverb

11/12 Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

11/13 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall