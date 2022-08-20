Oceans Ate Alaska Premiere New Song & Music Video "Nova" From Upcoming New Album "Disparity"

Oceans Ate Alaska will release their new studio album “Disparity“ on September 01st, through Fearless Records. Today they premiere a new single and official music video named “Nova“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tell the band:

“In an overcrowded and oppressive modern society, it is all too easy to fall under pressure; collapse inwardly until self destruct. ‘Nova‘ develops on the aggressive themes that were smashed into the metal world as of recent with ‘New Dawn.’ Doubling down on chaotic rhythm’s, overlapping dissonance and vocal hooks that will get your fist pumping in the air. ‘Nova‘ mirrors the inner human disparity, and has you banging your fucking head to it.”

Regarding the album itself, vocalist James Harrison stated, “For us, it’s about uplifting listeners. We want them to feel empowered to realize they can be the change they want. It’s still what we’re doing. It’s been a long time since we put out an album, but we’re here.”

“Disparity” track listing:

01 – “Paradigm”

02 – “Nova”

03 – “Metamorph”

04 – “Shallow Graves”

05 – “Sol”

06 – “Empty Space”

07 – “Plague Speech”

08 – “Disparity”

09 – “Dead Behind The Eyes”

10 – “New Dawn”

11 – “Hallucinogen”