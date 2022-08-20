Demon Hunter Premiere New Single “Godless” - Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Guests
Demon Hunter premiere their new single “Godless”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest guests on that track, which will appear on the band‘s upcoming new studio full-length “Exile“, due out in stores on September 09th via their own Weapons MFG label.
Demon Hunter have the following dates booked for September:
09/09 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/10 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/12 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs
09/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
09/14 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
09/15 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
09/17 Shippensburg, PA – Uprise Fest
09/18 Ashville, NC – Orange Peel
09/20 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/21 Austin, TX – Come And Take It
09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/23 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
