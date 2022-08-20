Demon Hunter Premiere New Single “Godless” - Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Guests

Demon Hunter premiere their new single “Godless”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest guests on that track, which will appear on the band‘s upcoming new studio full-length “Exile“, due out in stores on September 09th via their own Weapons MFG label.

Demon Hunter have the following dates booked for September:

09/09 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/10 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/12 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

09/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

09/14 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

09/15 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

09/17 Shippensburg, PA – Uprise Fest

09/18 Ashville, NC – Orange Peel

09/20 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/21 Austin, TX – Come And Take It

09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/23 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest