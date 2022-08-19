Nicolas Cage Fighter Premiere New Music Video “Static Abyss”

A new official music video for Australian hardcore metal band Nicolas Cage Fighter‘s single “Static Abyss” has premiered online.The track itself is taken from their latest record, last month’s “The Bones That Grew From Pain“.

Comment the band:

“‘Static Abyss‘ is one of our personal favorites from the album, and it’s an absolute killer live. The lyrics driving this song are about humanity’s impact on the planet, and the necessity for us as individuals to play our part in making a positive change to the world around us. There’s plenty of riffs to get violent to and some super catchy grooves that have us banging our heads hard every time we play it. There’s a little bit of everything in this one that’s certain to get you up off your feet and into the pit. We’re incredibly proud of this music video and thrilled that we’re finally able to share it with everyone.”