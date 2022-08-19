Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Italy's Thulsa Doom

Thulsa Doom is known by many fans of dark and brutal fantasy, a fictional character created by Robert E. Howard who utilized the twisted, evil wizard in many of his works, most notably in Conan the Barbarian. It’s also the name of an Italian death metal band that emerged in 2018. The trio made an impression with its stripped down, spirited demo “Realms of Hatred.” Fast forward four years, the same label that issued said debut, Invictus Productions, is slated to release the band’s debut album, “A Fate Worse Than Death,” on September 30. Thulsa Doom’s first long player is most certainly worthy of the attention of fans of classic eighties and early nineties death metal.

The bulk of the relatively popular, newer, so-called “old school death metal” bands haven’t offered anything exceptionally impressive in terms of creative output. In stark contrast, however, this Italian act impresses because their passion is almost tangible, and they have an acute understanding of what the style and expression is all about. Instead of an excessive focus on capturing a “cavernous” sound, Thulsa Doom digs deep into the heart of classic American death metal as well as South American blackened death metal. Songs like “Hung, Drawn and Quartered” sound like a blend of old Morbid Angel, Chile’s Pentagram and classic Krisiun. Thulsa Doom is incredibly promising. One can only hope that they stick to their guns and carry onward.