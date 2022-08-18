Stormruler Premiere New Song & Music Video "Sacred Rites & Black Magick"

U.S. outfit Stormruler premiere the title track to a new album named "Sacred Rites & Black Magick", which will be released by Napalm Records on October 14th, 2022. The cover artwork is by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design.

Check out now "Sacred Rites & Black Magick" streaming via YouTube for you below.