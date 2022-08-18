Behemoth Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Thy Becoming Eternal”

Polish blackened death metal trio Behemoth premiere an animated music video for their new single “Thy Becoming Eternal”. The band’s twelfth studio album “Opvs Contra Natvram” will be released on September 16th through Nuclear Blast.

Comments singer/guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski:

“Legions! Our new offering from ‘Opvs Contra Natvram‘ — ‘Thy Becoming Eternal.’ As always, we’re trying to keep things fresh! The video was produced by talented Japanese animator, Ruben Fro, who created this epic, aeonic CG landscape for our stoic warrior to journey through. The song itself is a fast and furious beast with a bombastic ending, definitely one of the most intense songs in Behemoth‘s catalog. Let us know if you agree!”