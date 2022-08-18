Spite Premiere New Single & Music Video “Proper One”

Californian deathcore outfit Spite premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Proper One“, off their impending new album “Dedication To Flesh“. Rise Records will have the record out tomorrow August 19th, 2022.





This fall will find Spite out on the road again with Carnifex, Oceano, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar. Dates for the trek include the below booked shows:

09/23 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

09/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club

09/25 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

09/26 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

09/28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/29 Denver, CO – Summit

09/30 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/01 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/02 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon

10/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/06 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

10/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

10/08 Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom

10/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

10/11 Syracuse, NY – THE LOST HORIZON

10/12 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub

10/13 Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)

10/14 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club

10/15 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s

10/16 Richmond, VA – The National

10/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

10/19 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

10/20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

10/21 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

10/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights

10/23 Wichita, KS – TempleLive

10/25 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

10/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/27 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

10/28 Tucson, AZ – Encore

10/29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House