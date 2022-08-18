Autopsy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Skin By Skin”

Band Photo: Autopsy (?)

Death metal veterans Autopsy premiere a new single and lyric video named “Skin By Skin“, taken from their upcoming eighth studio album, “Morbidity Triumphant”, due out on September 30th, 2022 via Peaceville.

Check out now "Skin By Skin" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments vocalist/drummer Chris Reifert:

“Here’s one to crawl under your skin and rot you from the inside out. Eric Cutler has a knack for writing riffs that creep even us, the band out and this song is a perfect example of that. Get ready to feel uncomfortable, foam at the mouth and bang your fiendish head at the same time!”