Thoughtcrimes (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premiere New Single “Mirror Glue” From Upcoming Debut Album “Altered Pasts”
Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)
Thoughtcrimes - featuring former The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer - premiere their latest advance track “Mirror Glue“. The single sports a guest appearance from Nick Picerno of Godseyes and is the final one to be shared from the group’s impending debut studio full-length “Altered Pasts“, due out on August 26th via Pure Noise Records.
Tells frontman Rick Pepa:
“‘Mirror Glue‘ feels like the most natural extension of the ‘Tap Night‘ EP. Also, I’d be remiss to not mention my little brother Nick Picerno of Godseyes. He lent his talent for a guest vocal performance on the track.”
Adds Rymer:
“I’ve always been a fan of anthemic drum intros. It’s something that when done right, will always give a song an unmistakable identity. That was the intention when putting this one together. It started with the drums. Everything after that was a linear progression of tension and release, blindsided curve balls and scene changes. There was no jumbling around with parts. It was all written as is in sequence. It’s also the only song we have ever auditioned live prior to tracking.”
Thoughtcrimes’s live plans include the below shows:
09/07 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
09/08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
09/09 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
09/10 Philadelphia, PA – Kungfu Necktie
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Genocide Pact Premiere New NSFW Music Video
- Next Article:
Autopsy Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Thoughtcrimes (Ex-TDEP) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.