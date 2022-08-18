Thoughtcrimes (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premiere New Single “Mirror Glue” From Upcoming Debut Album “Altered Pasts”

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Thoughtcrimes - featuring former The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer - premiere their latest advance track “Mirror Glue“. The single sports a guest appearance from Nick Picerno of Godseyes and is the final one to be shared from the group’s impending debut studio full-length “Altered Pasts“, due out on August 26th via Pure Noise Records.

Tells frontman Rick Pepa:

“‘Mirror Glue‘ feels like the most natural extension of the ‘Tap Night‘ EP. Also, I’d be remiss to not mention my little brother Nick Picerno of Godseyes. He lent his talent for a guest vocal performance on the track.”

Adds Rymer:

“I’ve always been a fan of anthemic drum intros. It’s something that when done right, will always give a song an unmistakable identity. That was the intention when putting this one together. It started with the drums. Everything after that was a linear progression of tension and release, blindsided curve balls and scene changes. There was no jumbling around with parts. It was all written as is in sequence. It’s also the only song we have ever auditioned live prior to tracking.”

Thoughtcrimes’s live plans include the below shows:

09/07 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

09/08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/09 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

09/10 Philadelphia, PA – Kungfu Necktie