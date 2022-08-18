Genocide Pact Premiere New Music Video “Deprive / Degrade” That Was Considered “Too Brutal For YouTube”

Genocide Pact premiere a new official music video for their song “Deprive / Degrade” via Vimeo, after having been banned from sharing it on YouTube. Tell the band:

“AFTER MANY TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS WE’RE FINALLY POSTING THIS. IT WAS TOO BRUTAL FOR YOUTUBE BUT WE DON’T CARE.

“MALADJUSTED SADISTIC MINDS CAN’T DISTINGUISH PLEASURE FROM PAIN””

Genocide Pact - Deprive. Degrade from Timothy Mullaney on Vimeo.



Explains vocalist/guitarist Tim Mullaney:

“This song is an homage to our faster influences… old school grindcore bands like Terrorizer, Napalm Death, and Assück. We’ve always had parts that were influenced by these bands but this time we decided to do a 100% fast song for the speed freaks. The lyrics of this song describe a generation that is increasingly socially isolated, with world views formed by what gets to your screen.

Specifically, this touches on the fine line between entertainment and information relating to negative events. The ratings on war, terrorism, shootings, police violence, and on and on are so massive, it implies to some extent, that a lot of people are subconsciously entertained by the fucked up stories that dominate our media. At a certain point, the news goes from informing people to placing them in the center of a snuff film.”