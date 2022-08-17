"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Benevolent Doom Band Mosara To Release Latest Album On Vinyl

posted Aug 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Mosara

Band Photo: Mosara (?)

Doom metal outfit Mosara will release their recent album Only The Dead Know Our Secrets on vinyl this October. The vinyl is currently set to be available on October 28th. The album is being printed on 180 gram vinyl and will contain a hidden track.

The band comments:

"Only The Dead Know Our Secrets' is being pressed on 180 gram vinyl. We've already received the test pressings and the sound is huge and bone rattling. Because of the current vinyl backlog, we are expecting to receive our vinyl around the end of October. However, until then, anyone can receive a 20% discount on a pre-order by simply entering the word wax at checkout on our Bandcamp site. This initial pressing is only limited to 200 copies and there is a hidden track "Bunny of Doom," that you can only hear via the vinyl version."

You can stream and order "Only The Dead Know Our Secrets" via the link below.

Mosara Bandcamp


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Doomers Mosara To Release Latest Album On Vinyl"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 