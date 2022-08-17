Benevolent Doom Band Mosara To Release Latest Album On Vinyl
Doom metal outfit Mosara will release their recent album Only The Dead Know Our Secrets on vinyl this October. The vinyl is currently set to be available on October 28th. The album is being printed on 180 gram vinyl and will contain a hidden track.
The band comments:
"Only The Dead Know Our Secrets' is being pressed on 180 gram vinyl. We've already received the test pressings and the sound is huge and bone rattling. Because of the current vinyl backlog, we are expecting to receive our vinyl around the end of October. However, until then, anyone can receive a 20% discount on a pre-order by simply entering the word wax at checkout on our Bandcamp site. This initial pressing is only limited to 200 copies and there is a hidden track "Bunny of Doom," that you can only hear via the vinyl version."
You can stream and order "Only The Dead Know Our Secrets" via the link below.
