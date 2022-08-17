Internal Organs External Premiere New Track "Cybernetic Rebirth" From Upcoming New Album "The Brutality of Tomorrow"
Prescott Valley, Arizona-based slamming brutal death metal band Internal Organs External premiere a new song entitled “Cybernetic Rebirth”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Brutality of Tomorrow". The record will be out in stores September 30, 2022 via Vicious Instinct Records.
Check out now "Cybernetic Rebirth" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
