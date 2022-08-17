Disembodied Tyrant Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Divine Stigmata"
St Louis, Missouri-based symphonic progressive deathcore duo Disembodied Tyrant premiere a new single and lyric video named “The Divine Stigmata”, streaming via YouTube for you below. It is the title track of their forthcoming EP, due out August 30, 2022.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Diabology Premiere New Song "Blackblood"
- Next Article:
Internal Organs External Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Disembodied Tyrant Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.