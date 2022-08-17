Diabology Premiere New Song "Blackblood" From Upcoming New Album "Father of Serpents"
Los Angeles-based Diabology premiere a new song entitled “Blackblood”, taken from their forthcoming sophomore album "Father of Serpents". The outing is set for an October 7th release date by Dissonant Hymns Records.
Check out now "Blackblood" streaming via YouTube for you below.
The album was recorded and mixed by Dave Kaminsky (Stone Healer, Fires in the Distance), with mastering by Ryan Williams (Kardashev, The Black Dahlia Murder) at Augmented Audio. The cover artwork for "Father of Serpents" was designed by Anditya Dita (Magic The Gathering, Rings of Saturn, Killitorous).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Oceano Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Disembodied Tyrant Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Diabology Premiere New Song 'Blackblood'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.