Diabology Premiere New Song "Blackblood" From Upcoming New Album "Father of Serpents"

Los Angeles-based Diabology premiere a new song entitled “Blackblood”, taken from their forthcoming sophomore album "Father of Serpents". The outing is set for an October 7th release date by Dissonant Hymns Records.

Check out now "Blackblood" streaming via YouTube for you below.

The album was recorded and mixed by Dave Kaminsky (Stone Healer, Fires in the Distance), with mastering by Ryan Williams (Kardashev, The Black Dahlia Murder) at Augmented Audio. The cover artwork for "Father of Serpents" was designed by Anditya Dita (Magic The Gathering, Rings of Saturn, Killitorous).