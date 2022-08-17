Oceano Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mass Produced”
Deathcore outfit Oceano premiere their new single and music video titled “Mass Produced“, which was mixed & mastered by Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, The Devil Wears Prada). Check out now "Mass Produced" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tell the band:
“As we unleash ‘Mass Produced‘ it signifies a new chapter for Oceano. I’m very excited for Oceano fans everywhere to enjoy this song and video. To all the die-hards who connect with this band, thank you for your excitement. We have so much more to share with you on this journey. I’m fired up! Check our tour dates now! I’d love to see you while we’re on tour soon I hope!”
You can catch Oceano live out on the road playing the below booked shows:
09/18 Overland Park, KS – Vivo’s (feat. Left To Suffer)
09/19 Abilene, TX – The Zone (feat. Left To Suffer & Know Suffer)
09/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (feat. Left To Suffer & Know Suffer)
09/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile (feat. Know Suffer)
09/22 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club (feat. Left To Suffer & Crown Magnetar)
10/09 Whitehall, PA – Planet Trog
10/24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
w/ Carnifex (performing “Dead In My Arms“), Spite, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar:
09/23 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
09/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club
09/25 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
09/26 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall
09/28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/29 Denver, CO – Summit
09/30 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
10/01 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
10/02 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon
10/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10/06 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
10/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
10/08 Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom
10/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
10/11 Syracuse, NY – THE LOST HORIZON
10/12 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub
10/13 Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)
10/14 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
10/15 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s
10/16 Richmond, VA – The National
10/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
10/19 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
10/20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
10/21 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
10/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights
10/23 Wichita, KS – TempleLive
10/25 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall
10/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
10/27 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
10/28 Tucson, AZ – Encore
10/29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
