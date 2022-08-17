Oceano Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mass Produced”

Deathcore outfit Oceano premiere their new single and music video titled “Mass Produced“, which was mixed & mastered by Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, The Devil Wears Prada). Check out now "Mass Produced" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tell the band:

“As we unleash ‘Mass Produced‘ it signifies a new chapter for Oceano. I’m very excited for Oceano fans everywhere to enjoy this song and video. To all the die-hards who connect with this band, thank you for your excitement. We have so much more to share with you on this journey. I’m fired up! Check our tour dates now! I’d love to see you while we’re on tour soon I hope!”



You can catch Oceano live out on the road playing the below booked shows:

09/18 Overland Park, KS – Vivo’s (feat. Left To Suffer)

09/19 Abilene, TX – The Zone (feat. Left To Suffer & Know Suffer)

09/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (feat. Left To Suffer & Know Suffer)

09/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile (feat. Know Suffer)

09/22 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club (feat. Left To Suffer & Crown Magnetar)

10/09 Whitehall, PA – Planet Trog

10/24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

w/ Carnifex (performing “Dead In My Arms“), Spite, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar:

09/23 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

09/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club

09/25 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

09/26 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

09/28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/29 Denver, CO – Summit

09/30 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/01 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/02 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon

10/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/06 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

10/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

10/08 Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom

10/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

10/11 Syracuse, NY – THE LOST HORIZON

10/12 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub

10/13 Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)

10/14 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club

10/15 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s

10/16 Richmond, VA – The National

10/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

10/19 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

10/20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

10/21 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

10/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights

10/23 Wichita, KS – TempleLive

10/25 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

10/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/27 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

10/28 Tucson, AZ – Encore

10/29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House