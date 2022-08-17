Escuela Grind Premiere New Single & Music Video “All Is Forgiven”
Band Photo: Converge (?)
A new official music video for Escuela Grind‘s latest track “All Is Forgiven” has premiered online. Michael Jari Davidson directed that clip, while the single is off the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Memory Theater“. MNRK Heavy have a September 30th release date scheduled for that Kurt Ballou (Converge) produced album.
The band will be out on the following run with Test (Brazil) in support of the new outing:
09/03 Salem, MA – Old Town Hall (no Test)
09/04 Montague, MA – RPM Fest (no Test)
09/06 Philadelphia, PA – Kungfu Necktie
09/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge Coffee House
09/08 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
09/09 Cave-in-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault
09/10 Rock Island, IL – Wake Brewing (no Test)
09/11 Cleveland, OH – No Class (no Test)
09/12 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
09/13 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
09/14 Fort Collins, CO – The Lyric
09/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive
09/16 Boise, ID – The Shredder
09/17 Tacoma, WA – Hammerhead House
09/18 Seattle, WA – Funhouse
09/19 Portland, OR – The High Water Mark
09/20 San Francisco, CA – Elbo Room
09/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/23 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live
09/25 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozers
09/26 Lake Dallas, TX – American Legion Post 88
09/27 New Orleans, LA – TBA (no Test)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Irist Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Heal"
- Next Article:
Oceano Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Escuela Grind Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.