Escuela Grind Premiere New Single & Music Video “All Is Forgiven”

Band Photo: Converge (?)

A new official music video for Escuela Grind‘s latest track “All Is Forgiven” has premiered online. Michael Jari Davidson directed that clip, while the single is off the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Memory Theater“. MNRK Heavy have a September 30th release date scheduled for that Kurt Ballou (Converge) produced album.







The band will be out on the following run with Test (Brazil) in support of the new outing:

09/03 Salem, MA – Old Town Hall (no Test)

09/04 Montague, MA – RPM Fest (no Test)

09/06 Philadelphia, PA – Kungfu Necktie

09/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge Coffee House

09/08 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary

09/09 Cave-in-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault

09/10 Rock Island, IL – Wake Brewing (no Test)

09/11 Cleveland, OH – No Class (no Test)

09/12 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

09/13 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

09/14 Fort Collins, CO – The Lyric

09/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive

09/16 Boise, ID – The Shredder

09/17 Tacoma, WA – Hammerhead House

09/18 Seattle, WA – Funhouse

09/19 Portland, OR – The High Water Mark

09/20 San Francisco, CA – Elbo Room

09/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/23 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live

09/25 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozers

09/26 Lake Dallas, TX – American Legion Post 88

09/27 New Orleans, LA – TBA (no Test)