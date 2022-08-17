Irist Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Heal" From Upcoming New EP "Gloria"
Atlanta metal quartet Irist will release their new EP “Gloria” digitally on September 16th via Nuclear Blast Records. That five-song effort was mixed by Matt Bayles (Mastodon, Isis). A lyric video for the new advance track “Heal” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains frontman Rodrigo Carvalho:
“When we wrote ‘Heal‘, I was trying to describe our inability as humans to face reality. My own dealing with pain and loss was what inspired me to write these lyrics. I never know what people may get out of my lyrics, but I hope that it particularly connects with those going through a rough patch in life.”
“Gloria” track listing:
01 – “Gloria”
02 – “Heal”
03 – “III”
04 – “Surging Ablaze”
05 – “Watchful Eye”
Irist will be out touring in support of the new EP, performing on the below dates:
09/16 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn
09/17 Athens, GA – Flicker
w/ Elder & Pallbearer:
09/22 Berlin, GER – SO36
09/23 Leipzig, GER – UT Connewitz
09/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum Music Bar
09/25 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
09/26 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien
09/27 Budapest, HUN – Dürer Kert
09/28 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar
09/30 Munich, GER – Feierwerk
10/01 Pratteln, SWI – Up in Smoke Festival
10/02 Mezzago, ITA – Bloom
10/03 Grenoble, FRA – L’Ampérage
10/06 Barcelona, SPA – AMFest
10/08 Porto, POR – Amplifest
10/09 Madrid, SPA – Okkult Session 3
10/11 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex de Toulouse
10/12 Montpellier, FRA – Rockstore
10/13 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur
10/14 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
10/15 Antwerp, BEL – Desertfest Antwerp
10/16 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium 013
10/18 Aarhus, DEN – Fonden Voxhall
10/19 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret
10/20 Drammen, NOR – Union Scene
10/21 Stavanger, NOR – Folken
10/22 Bergen, NOR – Kulturhuset
10/25 Johanneshov, SWE – Slaktkyrkan
10/26 Göteborg, SWE – Pustervik
10/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
10/29 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
10/30 Ghent, BEL – Desertfest Ghent
10/31 Dortmund, GER – JunkYard
11/02 Brighton, UK – Chalk
11/03 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
11/04 London, UK – EartH
11/05 St Helens, UK – Damnation
