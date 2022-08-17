Irist Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Heal" From Upcoming New EP "Gloria"

Atlanta metal quartet Irist will release their new EP “Gloria” digitally on September 16th via Nuclear Blast Records. That five-song effort was mixed by Matt Bayles (Mastodon, Isis). A lyric video for the new advance track “Heal” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains frontman Rodrigo Carvalho:

“When we wrote ‘Heal‘, I was trying to describe our inability as humans to face reality. My own dealing with pain and loss was what inspired me to write these lyrics. I never know what people may get out of my lyrics, but I hope that it particularly connects with those going through a rough patch in life.”

“Gloria” track listing:

01 – “Gloria”

02 – “Heal”

03 – “III”

04 – “Surging Ablaze”

05 – “Watchful Eye”

Irist will be out touring in support of the new EP, performing on the below dates:

09/16 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

09/17 Athens, GA – Flicker

w/ Elder & Pallbearer:

09/22 Berlin, GER – SO36

09/23 Leipzig, GER – UT Connewitz

09/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum Music Bar

09/25 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

09/26 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien

09/27 Budapest, HUN – Dürer Kert

09/28 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar

09/30 Munich, GER – Feierwerk

10/01 Pratteln, SWI – Up in Smoke Festival

10/02 Mezzago, ITA – Bloom

10/03 Grenoble, FRA – L’Ampérage

10/06 Barcelona, SPA – AMFest

10/08 Porto, POR – Amplifest

10/09 Madrid, SPA – Okkult Session 3

10/11 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex de Toulouse

10/12 Montpellier, FRA – Rockstore

10/13 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur

10/14 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

10/15 Antwerp, BEL – Desertfest Antwerp

10/16 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium 013

10/18 Aarhus, DEN – Fonden Voxhall

10/19 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret

10/20 Drammen, NOR – Union Scene

10/21 Stavanger, NOR – Folken

10/22 Bergen, NOR – Kulturhuset

10/25 Johanneshov, SWE – Slaktkyrkan

10/26 Göteborg, SWE – Pustervik

10/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

10/29 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

10/30 Ghent, BEL – Desertfest Ghent

10/31 Dortmund, GER – JunkYard

11/02 Brighton, UK – Chalk

11/03 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

11/04 London, UK – EartH

11/05 St Helens, UK – Damnation