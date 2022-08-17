Ripped To Shreds Premiere New Single & Music Video “Reek Of Burning Freedom”
West Coast-based death metal band Ripped To Shreds will have their new record “劇變 (Jubian)” out on October 14th via Relapse Records. A new official music video for the first advabce track named “Reek Of Burning Freedom” has just premiered online and can be streamed via YouTube below.
That song is described by the group’s guitarist/singer Andrew Lee as being an “anti-war song” that speaks of the “indiscriminate bombing” campaign waged by the U.S. in the early 1950s on North Korea during the Korean War.
