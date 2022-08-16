Distant Premiere New Song "Exofilth"

Band Photo: Decapitated (?)

Deathcore outfit Distant have inked a record deal with Century Media and premiere their new single 'Exofilth" streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment Distant:

“We are beyond excited for signing with one of the greatest metal record labels on earth, Century Media Records. With their perfect foundation for the next sagas of our lore, you can expect a lot more dark and evil albums coming from our camp."

You can catch Distant live touring with Decapitated, Despised Icon, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Viscera later this fall:

10/29 Hannover, GER – Faust

10/30 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

10/31 Brussels, BEL – Botanique

11/1 London, UK – The Electric Ballroom

11/2 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/3 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

11/4 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/5 Manchester, UK – Damnation Fest (no Brand Of Sacrifice & Viscera)

11/6 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

11/7 Lyon, FRA – CCO

11/8 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/9 Munich, GER – Backstage

11/10 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

11/11 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar

11/12 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

11/13 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

11/14 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

11/15 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/16 Berlin, GER – SO36

11/17 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/18 Tilburg, NET – O13

11/19 Bochum, GER – Matrix