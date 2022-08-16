Distant Premiere New Song "Exofilth"
Deathcore outfit Distant have inked a record deal with Century Media and premiere their new single 'Exofilth" streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment Distant:
“We are beyond excited for signing with one of the greatest metal record labels on earth, Century Media Records. With their perfect foundation for the next sagas of our lore, you can expect a lot more dark and evil albums coming from our camp."
You can catch Distant live touring with Decapitated, Despised Icon, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Viscera later this fall:
10/29 Hannover, GER – Faust
10/30 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
10/31 Brussels, BEL – Botanique
11/1 London, UK – The Electric Ballroom
11/2 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/3 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
11/4 Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/5 Manchester, UK – Damnation Fest (no Brand Of Sacrifice & Viscera)
11/6 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
11/7 Lyon, FRA – CCO
11/8 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/9 Munich, GER – Backstage
11/10 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
11/11 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar
11/12 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
11/13 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
11/14 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
11/15 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/16 Berlin, GER – SO36
11/17 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/18 Tilburg, NET – O13
11/19 Bochum, GER – Matrix
