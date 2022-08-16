Writhing Premiere New Song "Of Earth & Flesh" From Upcoming New Album
Australian death metal outfit Writhing premiere a new song entitled “Of Earth & Flesh”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The new effort will be out in stores September 23, 2022 via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Of Earth & Flesh" streaming via YouTube for you below.
