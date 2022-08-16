Arch Enemy Premiere New Music Video For “The Watcher”

Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy have recently premiered a live-themed video for their song “The Watcher“. That track appears on the group’s eleventh studio release “Deceivers“, which saw its release this past Friday, August 12th.

Jens De Vos captured the footage during the Arch Enemy’s performance at this year’s edition of the ‘Wacken Open Air‘.