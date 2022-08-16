"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Arch Enemy Premiere New Music Video For “The Watcher”

posted Aug 16, 2022 at 2:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Arch Enemy

Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy have recently premiered a live-themed video for their song “The Watcher“. That track appears on the group’s eleventh studio release “Deceivers“, which saw its release this past Friday, August 12th.

Jens De Vos captured the footage during the Arch Enemy’s performance at this year’s edition of the ‘Wacken Open Air‘.

