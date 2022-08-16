"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Clutch Premiere New Single “Slaughter Beach”

posted Aug 16, 2022 at 2:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Clutch have now officially premiered their new single, “Slaughter Beach“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming thirteenth studio full-length “Sunrise On Slaughter Beach“, due out September 16th through Weathermaker Music.


Comments frontman Neil Fallon:

“The lyrics for ‘Slaughter Beach‘ were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay. Off things happen there.”

The band will be touring the coming months in support of the new album, performing the below shows:

w/ Helmet, Quicksand & JD Pinkus:

09/13 Toronto, ON – Rebel
09/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues
09/16 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
09/17 Baltimore, MD – Hammerjacks
09/18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder than Life (Clutch only)
09/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/25 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
09/29 Houston TX – Warehouse Live
09/30 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/02 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Clutch only)
10/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
10/09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
10/10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – the Depot
10/13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/15 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/16 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Clutch European/UK Tour:

11/11 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
11/12 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
11/13 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
11/15 Exeter, UK – Great Hall
11/16 Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome
11/18 Hannover, GER – Capitol
11/20 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
11/22 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neue Welt
11/23 Munich, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik
11/24 Wien, AUT – Arena
11/25 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory
11/26 Milan, ITA – Fabrique
12/02 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini
12/03 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
12/05 Zurich, SWI – X-TRA
12/06 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
12/07 Frankfurt, GER – Batschkapp
12/09 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall
12/10 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
12/13 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
12/14 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
12/15 Manchester, UK – O2 Academy
12/16 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
12/17 London, UK – The Roundhouse

