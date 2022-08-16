Clutch Premiere New Single “Slaughter Beach”
Clutch have now officially premiered their new single, “Slaughter Beach“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming thirteenth studio full-length “Sunrise On Slaughter Beach“, due out September 16th through Weathermaker Music.
Comments frontman Neil Fallon:
“The lyrics for ‘Slaughter Beach‘ were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay. Off things happen there.”
The band will be touring the coming months in support of the new album, performing the below shows:
w/ Helmet, Quicksand & JD Pinkus:
09/13 Toronto, ON – Rebel
09/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues
09/16 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
09/17 Baltimore, MD – Hammerjacks
09/18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder than Life (Clutch only)
09/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/25 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
09/29 Houston TX – Warehouse Live
09/30 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/02 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Clutch only)
10/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
10/09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
10/10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – the Depot
10/13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/15 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/16 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Clutch European/UK Tour:
11/11 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
11/12 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
11/13 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
11/15 Exeter, UK – Great Hall
11/16 Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome
11/18 Hannover, GER – Capitol
11/20 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
11/22 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neue Welt
11/23 Munich, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik
11/24 Wien, AUT – Arena
11/25 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory
11/26 Milan, ITA – Fabrique
12/02 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini
12/03 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
12/05 Zurich, SWI – X-TRA
12/06 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
12/07 Frankfurt, GER – Batschkapp
12/09 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall
12/10 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
12/13 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
12/14 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
12/15 Manchester, UK – O2 Academy
12/16 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
12/17 London, UK – The Roundhouse
