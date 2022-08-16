Clutch Premiere New Single “Slaughter Beach”

Clutch have now officially premiered their new single, “Slaughter Beach“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming thirteenth studio full-length “Sunrise On Slaughter Beach“, due out September 16th through Weathermaker Music.



Comments frontman Neil Fallon:

“The lyrics for ‘Slaughter Beach‘ were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay. Off things happen there.”

The band will be touring the coming months in support of the new album, performing the below shows:

w/ Helmet, Quicksand & JD Pinkus:

09/13 Toronto, ON – Rebel

09/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues

09/16 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

09/17 Baltimore, MD – Hammerjacks

09/18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder than Life (Clutch only)

09/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/25 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

09/29 Houston TX – Warehouse Live

09/30 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/02 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Clutch only)

10/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

10/09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

10/10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – the Depot

10/13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/15 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/16 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Clutch European/UK Tour:

11/11 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

11/12 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

11/13 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

11/15 Exeter, UK – Great Hall

11/16 Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

11/18 Hannover, GER – Capitol

11/20 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

11/22 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neue Welt

11/23 Munich, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik

11/24 Wien, AUT – Arena

11/25 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory

11/26 Milan, ITA – Fabrique

12/02 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini

12/03 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

12/05 Zurich, SWI – X-TRA

12/06 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

12/07 Frankfurt, GER – Batschkapp

12/09 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall

12/10 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

12/13 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

12/14 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

12/15 Manchester, UK – O2 Academy

12/16 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

12/17 London, UK – The Roundhouse