Grim Reaper’s Frontman Steve Grimmett Has Died At The Age Of 62

posted Aug 16, 2022 at 2:02 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Steve Grimmett, frontman of NWOBHM veterans Grim Reaper, has passed away at the age of 62. His brother Mark confirmed his death via social media, offering:

“I don’t really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx”.

Adds Steve Grimmett's widow Millie:

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write but it’s with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August.

Wait for me my love. Until we are together again. Your Millie xxx

(The family appreciate all the messages we’ve had so far but ask that you allow us to mourn).”

