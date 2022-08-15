Mexico Metal Fest Reveals Festival Site Map

Mexico Metal Fest's grounds will include taco stands, several beer stands and a beer garden. The bands will rotate via 3 large stages as well. The festival will take place September 23rd and 24th in Monterrey, Mexico and has a killer line-up to include such bands as W.A.S.P., Kreator, Triumph of Death, Dismember, Posssessed and several others.