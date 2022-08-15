Melodic Death Metal Band Death Scythe Reveal New Single + Video
Yucatan based melodic death metal outfit Death Scythe are thrilled share their latest single "Hollow Darkness" from their upcoming album Killing For Pleasure Forever, due out August 26th.
The band comments on the track: "La santa Muerte has returned for what has been taken from her. The ritual has begun, today is the day, the "Day of Death."
You can watch the video here!
