Tankard Premiere New Song & Music Video "Ex-Fluencer" From Upcoming New Album "Pavlov's Dawgs"

German thrash metal veterans Tankard return with their 18th studo full-length named "Pavlov's Dawgs", which is scheduled for release on September 30 via Reaper Entertainment. Additionally, the band have just premiered a brand new single and music video titled "Ex-Fluencer", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

The video was captured live at this year’s edition of Rockharz Festival, Germany.

Tells frontman Gerre:

“The content of the song is about the dark side of social media madness, in which the protagonist visibly loses herself and drifts into a completely surreal world, but fortunately finds her way out again in the end. In my opinion, our guitarist Andi [Gutjahr] has created one of the coolest riffs on the new album, accompanied by scenes from this year’s Rockharz Festival with the sensational fans behind, this clip can only mutate into a hit! Click or die!”