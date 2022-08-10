Sylosis Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heavy Is The Crown”

Progressive metal outfit Sylosis premiere a new single titled “Heavy Is The Crown”. An official music video for it directed by Dark Fable Media can be streamed below.

Comments singer/guitarist Josh Middleton (Architects):

“‘Heavy Is The Crown‘ is the first of a trilogy of singles we’re releasing this year – these songs were developed during the writing of the next Sylosis record and although weren’t right for the album, are perfect for some standalone bangers. ‘Heavy Is The Crown‘ is a song that all our fans can get into and also highlights some of the progression in the band’s sound.”