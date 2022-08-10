Ice Nine Kills Reimagine Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ In New Music Video “The Shower Scene”

Ice Nine Kills premiere a new cinematic music video for their track “The Shower Scene“. The single and the accompanying clip reimagine and pay tribute to Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller classic ‘Psycho‘.

Tells frontman Spencer Charnas had the following to say about the track:

“While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s, ‘Psycho‘, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day. Will this be the end? Or is the next chapter just right around the cororner…”

In addition to Nadia Teichmann and Victoria Potter Worsnop., several actors from the horror genre appear, including Joe Bob Briggs (‘Casino‘, ‘The Last Drive In‘), Scout Taylor-Compton‘ (‘Rob Zombie’s Halloween‘), Bill Moseley (‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2‘, ‘The Devil’s Rejects‘) and Ricky Dean Logan (‘Freddy’s Dead‘, ‘Back To The Future‘).

Ice Nine Kills will be on the road performing on the below dates:

w/ Black Veil Brides & Motionless In White:

08/30 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

09/04 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

09/06 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

09/07 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/09 Scranton, PA – Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/11 Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena

09/13 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

09/14 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/16 Bonner Springs, MO – Azura Amphitheater

09/17 Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena

09/18 Cincinnati, OH – ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

w/ Slipknot & Crown The Empire:

09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

With Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Atreyu:

10/31 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

11/01 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

11/05 Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

11/07 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

11/08 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

11/10 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

11/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11/13 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/15 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

11/17 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena

11/18 Albany, NY – MVP Arena

11/19 Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

11/21 Laval, QC – Place Bell

11/22 Rochester, NY – The Armory

11/23 New York, NY – HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/26 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

11/27 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

11/29 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena

12/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

12/12 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater