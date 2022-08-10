Ice Nine Kills Reimagine Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ In New Music Video “The Shower Scene”
Ice Nine Kills premiere a new cinematic music video for their track “The Shower Scene“. The single and the accompanying clip reimagine and pay tribute to Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller classic ‘Psycho‘.
Tells frontman Spencer Charnas had the following to say about the track:
“While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s, ‘Psycho‘, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day. Will this be the end? Or is the next chapter just right around the cororner…”
In addition to Nadia Teichmann and Victoria Potter Worsnop., several actors from the horror genre appear, including Joe Bob Briggs (‘Casino‘, ‘The Last Drive In‘), Scout Taylor-Compton‘ (‘Rob Zombie’s Halloween‘), Bill Moseley (‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2‘, ‘The Devil’s Rejects‘) and Ricky Dean Logan (‘Freddy’s Dead‘, ‘Back To The Future‘).
Ice Nine Kills will be on the road performing on the below dates:
w/ Black Veil Brides & Motionless In White:
08/30 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/03 Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena
09/04 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
09/06 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
09/07 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/09 Scranton, PA – Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/11 Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena
09/13 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
09/14 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/16 Bonner Springs, MO – Azura Amphitheater
09/17 Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena
09/18 Cincinnati, OH – ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
w/ Slipknot & Crown The Empire:
09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
With Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Atreyu:
10/31 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
11/01 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center
11/05 Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
11/07 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
11/08 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
11/10 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
11/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
11/13 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/15 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/17 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena
11/18 Albany, NY – MVP Arena
11/19 Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
11/21 Laval, QC – Place Bell
11/22 Rochester, NY – The Armory
11/23 New York, NY – HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/26 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
11/27 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
11/29 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
12/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
12/12 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
