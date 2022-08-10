Late The Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Strnad & Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Guest On New Revocation Single “Re-Crucified”

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)



Progressive death metal band Revocation premiere a new single by the name of “Re-Crucified“, which features the late The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse vocalsit George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. That track is streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below and is off the band‘s eighth studio full-length “Netherheaven“, due out in stores September 09th, 2022.

Tells Revocation singer/guitarist Dave Davidson:

“Normally we tend to close our albums with a more epic style of song, but with this record, I wanted to go in the opposite direction and end with a complete ripper. Inspired by ‘Dante’s Inferno’, this song is meant to feel like a journey through hell, and due to the story-like nature of the lyrics, I enlisted the vocal talents of Trevor Strnad and George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher to aid in our journey into the abyss.

Tragically, I received word of Trevor‘s passing immediately after we had finished filming the music videos for ‘Netherheaven‘, and I was completely devastated by the news. Trevor was a close, personal friend of mine, and his passing was a terrible loss, not only for myself, but for the entire metal community.

I’m proud that I could be a part of Trevor‘s immense and storied legacy in some small way. His performance along with George‘s are two of the highlights of the record for me. Rest in power Trevor, you will be sorely missed but your legacy will never die.”

Revocation will be out touring in support of the album later this year:

w/ Krisiun, Alluvial and Inoculation:

09/09 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

09/10 Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques

09/11 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

09/13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

09/14 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

09/15 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

09/16 Baltimore, MD – The Metro Gallery

09/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

09/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

09/19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/20 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

09/21 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

09/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/25 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

09/28 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

09/30 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

10/01 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

10/03 Portland, OR – Dante’s

10/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/07 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/08 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/09 Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

10/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

10/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

10/13 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary 2

10/14 Cleveland, OH – No Class

10/15 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

10/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

w/ Goatwhore, Alluvial and Creeping Death:

01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix

01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje

01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo

01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand

01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee

01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36

01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ

01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum

01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage

02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club

02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex

02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda

02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico

02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live

02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab

02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans

02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux

02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust