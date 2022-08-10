Late The Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Strnad & Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Guest On New Revocation Single “Re-Crucified”
Progressive death metal band Revocation premiere a new single by the name of “Re-Crucified“, which features the late The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse vocalsit George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. That track is streaming now via YouTube and Spotify for you below and is off the band‘s eighth studio full-length “Netherheaven“, due out in stores September 09th, 2022.
Tells Revocation singer/guitarist Dave Davidson:
“Normally we tend to close our albums with a more epic style of song, but with this record, I wanted to go in the opposite direction and end with a complete ripper. Inspired by ‘Dante’s Inferno’, this song is meant to feel like a journey through hell, and due to the story-like nature of the lyrics, I enlisted the vocal talents of Trevor Strnad and George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher to aid in our journey into the abyss.
Tragically, I received word of Trevor‘s passing immediately after we had finished filming the music videos for ‘Netherheaven‘, and I was completely devastated by the news. Trevor was a close, personal friend of mine, and his passing was a terrible loss, not only for myself, but for the entire metal community.
I’m proud that I could be a part of Trevor‘s immense and storied legacy in some small way. His performance along with George‘s are two of the highlights of the record for me. Rest in power Trevor, you will be sorely missed but your legacy will never die.”
Revocation will be out touring in support of the album later this year:
w/ Krisiun, Alluvial and Inoculation:
09/09 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
09/10 Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques
09/11 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
09/13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
09/14 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
09/15 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
09/16 Baltimore, MD – The Metro Gallery
09/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
09/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
09/19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
09/20 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
09/21 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
09/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/25 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
09/28 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
09/30 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
10/01 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall
10/03 Portland, OR – Dante’s
10/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/07 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/08 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
10/09 Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar
10/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
10/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club
10/13 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary 2
10/14 Cleveland, OH – No Class
10/15 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
10/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
w/ Goatwhore, Alluvial and Creeping Death:
01/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
01/20 Bochum, GER – Matrix
01/21 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
01/22 Hamburg, GER – Logo
01/23 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand
01/24 Oslo, NOR – John Dee
01/25 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
01/27 Berlin, GER – SO36
01/28 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ
01/29 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
01/30 Prague, CZE – Futurum
01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/01 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage
02/03 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
02/04 Bologna, ITA – Alchemica Music Club
02/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex
02/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda
02/07 Madrid, SPA – Copernico
02/08 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
02/10 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/11 Lille, FRA – Wasquehal @ The Black Lab
02/12 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
02/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
02/14 Dublin, IRE – Whelans
02/15 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/16 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
02/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
02/18 Hannover, GER – Faust
