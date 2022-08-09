Delain Introduces New Vocalist Diana Leah; Releases "The Quest And The Curse" Music Video

Band Photo: Delain (?)

The wait is finally over! Delain, the brainchild of keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt, returns with full power, presenting themselves with a new lineup featuring the terrific Diana Leah as their next singer! Her powerful, heart-wrenching voice fits perfectly with the band's style and adds a new strength to their sound. Rejoining the fold and bolstering the band’s continuity are original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer, while new members Diana and bassist Ludovico Cioffi continue the evolution of the band’s sound. The multi-million streaming leading Symphonic Metal outfit sets off into their next era, creating the perfect symbiosis of tested strengths and new influences.

The band's new single, "The Quest And The Curse," implements this in an impressive manner. Trademark bombastic riffs, lush orchestrations, elements from film music, metal, pop, electronic, and much more mark an amalgamation of the old and new, and build the next chapter of the band's history.

As Martijn Westerholt states:

"The future of Delain looks bright!"