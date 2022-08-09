Vizzerdrixx Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Brand New God" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut EP

Maryland, USA and Tallinn, Estonia-based international deathcore band Vizzerdrixx premiere a new song entitled “Brand New God”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out in stores this fall.

Check out now "Brand New God" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.