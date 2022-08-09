Crypt Crawler Premiere New Music Video For "Force Fed to the Dead"
Death Metal outfit Crypt Crawler premiere a new music video for “Force Fed to the Dead”, the third track off their sophomore album 'Future Usurper'. The clip is featuring live video footage recorded in the band's hometown Perth, Western Australia.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
