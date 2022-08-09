Wraith Premiere New Song "Endless Black" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Hive"
Australian deathcore crew Wraith premiere a new song entitled “Endless Black”, taken from their upcoming debut album "The Hive", which will be out in stores on August 12th, 2022.
Check out now "Endless Black" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Intoxicated Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Crypt Crawler Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Wraith Premiere New Song 'Endless Black'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.