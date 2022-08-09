Intoxicated Premiere New Music Video For "Watch You Burn"

Orlando, Florida-based death/thrash metal outfit Intoxicated premiere a new music video for “Watch You Burn”, taken from their new album of the same name, which was released on June 24, 2022 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Watch You Burn" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Erik Payne:

"We were really excited to turn this sonic outrage into something visual, but truth be told, making music videos is a bit intimidating. There's a fine line between punk and polka, if you know what I mean. We wanted to keep it simple and as raw as possible, while still trying convey the point and make it aesthetically pleasing.

The team was incredible and fortunately we knew everyone and had worked with them before. They are all masters of there craft and were very generous with there time and experience. Emmy-award winning director Herb Maximo and his team really understood the importance of keeping it raw while letting them do what they do. Sean Pierce, an Emmy-nominated animator, and Toilet Boys guitarist provided some really cool animation. A massive thank you to all involved, this is something we're really proud of and hope people will connect with. We love putting this unpolished band into polished situations."