I Am Premiere New Music Video "Surrender to the Blade" From Upcoming New Album "Eternal Steel"

Texan deathcore outfit I Am premiere a new music video for their latest single “Surrender to the Blade”, taken from their upcoming new album "Eternal Steel". MNRK Heavy will release the band’s new record on September 09th, 2022.

Check out now "Surrender to the Blade" streaming via YouTube for you now below.