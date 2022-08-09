Inhuman Depravity Premiere New Single "Beyond Rhythm Zero" From Upcoming New Album "The Experimendead"
Turkish death metal quartet Inhuman Depravity premiere a new song entitled “Beyond Rhythm Zero”, taken from their forthcoming second album "The Experimendead". The record is set for release on September 9th, 2022 by Gruesome Records, in jewel-case CD and digital formats.
Check out now "Beyond Rhythm Zero" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Inhuman Depravity Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.