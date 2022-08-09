Inhuman Depravity Premiere New Single "Beyond Rhythm Zero" From Upcoming New Album "The Experimendead"

Turkish death metal quartet Inhuman Depravity premiere a new song entitled “Beyond Rhythm Zero”, taken from their forthcoming second album "The Experimendead". The record is set for release on September 9th, 2022 by Gruesome Records, in jewel-case CD and digital formats.

Check out now "Beyond Rhythm Zero" streaming via YouTube for you below.



