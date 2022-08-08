Stygian Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "From Prey To Hunter"



Whitehouse, Texas-based deathcore/slam trio Stygian premiere a new premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “From Prey To Hunter”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Nick DellItalia

Tyler Wright

Jacob Boucher

Credits:

Produced/Mixed/Mastered by Jacob Boucher

Artwork by RaymondArt

Video by NastyMetalLyrics