Stygian Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "From Prey To Hunter"
Whitehouse, Texas-based deathcore/slam trio Stygian premiere a new premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “From Prey To Hunter”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Nick DellItalia
Tyler Wright
Jacob Boucher
Credits:
Produced/Mixed/Mastered by Jacob Boucher
Artwork by RaymondArt
Video by NastyMetalLyrics
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Stygian Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.