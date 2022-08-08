Human Filth Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "A Curse From Dejection"

Greenville, North Carolina-based salmming death metal quartet Human Filth premiere a new single and lyric video named “A Curse From Dejection”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Page Poffenberger - Vocals

John Goodyear - Guitar

Mark Hanks - Guitar

Gabe Oliveira - Drums

Credits:

Recorded/Mixed & Mastered by Logan Ballard

Drum track by Clint Luttjohann/Logan Ballard

Logo by Ignacio Castro (Heavygloom Media)

Video by Jonathan Lievano (Malevolent Media)

Artwork by Moon Ring Design