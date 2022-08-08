Human Filth Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "A Curse From Dejection"
Greenville, North Carolina-based salmming death metal quartet Human Filth premiere a new single and lyric video named “A Curse From Dejection”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Page Poffenberger - Vocals
John Goodyear - Guitar
Mark Hanks - Guitar
Gabe Oliveira - Drums
Credits:
Recorded/Mixed & Mastered by Logan Ballard
Drum track by Clint Luttjohann/Logan Ballard
Logo by Ignacio Castro (Heavygloom Media)
Video by Jonathan Lievano (Malevolent Media)
Artwork by Moon Ring Design
