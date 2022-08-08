Daemon of Oa Premiere New Song "Congregation of Black Rats" From Upcoming New Album " Hesperian Shores"
Greek black metal solo project Daemon of Oa premiere a new song entitled “Congregation of Black Rats”, taken from their upcoming new album " Hesperian Shores".
Check out now "Congregation of Black Rats" streaming via YouTube for you below.
