70K of Metal Returns For 2023, Dates And Destiination Announced.

70,000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise has announced that their eleventh sailing will be hosted on board The Freedom of the Seas from Miami, Florida to Bimini, The Bahamas from January 30th to February 3rd, 2023.

The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will include 60 bands over four stages. The festival boasts three indoor stages and most importantly, the outdoor Pool Deck Stage: The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to sail the Open Seas featuring hot tubs incorporated into the stage itself. Fans can watch their favorite band perform on a world-class stage from the comfort of a hot tub. All shows are included in the ticket price.