Splattered Premiere New Music Video For "Follow The Entrails"
Pleasanton, California-based brutal death metal band Splattered premiere a new music video for “Follow The Entrails”, taken from their latest album "Carnivortex", out in stores via Amputated Vein Records.
Check out now "Follow The Entrails" streaming via YouTube for you below.
