Slipknot Premiere New Single “Yen” From Upcoming New Album "The End, So Far"

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

A third advance track has just premiered online from Slipknot‘s upcoming seventh studio full-length “The End, So Far“. That single is named “Yen” and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. “The End, So Far” will be out in stores on September 30th through Roadrunner Records.

You can catch Slipknot live at the following dates:

w/ Jinjer and Vended:

08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air

08/07 Gdansk, POL – Ergo Arena

08/11 Tallinn, EST – Saku Suurhall

08/13 Turku, FIN – Knotfest Finland

08/15 Malmo, SWE – Arena (no Vended)

08/18 Charleville Mezieres, FRA – Cabaret Vert

08/19 Hasselt, BEL – Pukkelpop Festival

w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:

09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater