Slipknot Premiere New Single “Yen” From Upcoming New Album "The End, So Far"
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
A third advance track has just premiered online from Slipknot‘s upcoming seventh studio full-length “The End, So Far“. That single is named “Yen” and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. “The End, So Far” will be out in stores on September 30th through Roadrunner Records.
You can catch Slipknot live at the following dates:
w/ Jinjer and Vended:
08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air
08/07 Gdansk, POL – Ergo Arena
08/11 Tallinn, EST – Saku Suurhall
08/13 Turku, FIN – Knotfest Finland
08/15 Malmo, SWE – Arena (no Vended)
08/18 Charleville Mezieres, FRA – Cabaret Vert
08/19 Hasselt, BEL – Pukkelpop Festival
w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:
09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
